Onconase Shows Promise In Asbestos Related Cancer

Alfacell has presented interim data from its ongoing Phase II trial of Onconase (RNase or P-30 protein) in patients with advanced malignant mesothelioma, showing positive results. The results, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting on May 20, indicate that Onconase may be the first effective treatment for this cancer.

Most advanced mesothelioma patients die of locally-progressing disease within six to 12 months, largely because no standard therapy exists to treat them. At the ASCO meeting, researchers presented data which showed that 65% of 20 evaluable advanced mesothelioma patients demonstrated evidence of objective clinical activity, but more importantly survived for a median of two years.

Three patients achieved partial responses (a greater than 50% reduction in tumor volume), while 10 patients had stabilization of previously progressive disease. Mesothelioma afflicts around 3,500 people in the USA each year, and is often diagnosed 20 to 40-plus years after exposure to the carcinogen, usually asbestos in this case.