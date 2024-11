OncoVerity announced the closing of a Series A extension financing led by existing investors, argenx and RefinedScience. Proceeds will fund the Phase 2 OV-AML-1231 trial of cusatuzumab, a novel, first-in-class high-affinity monoclonal anti-CD70 antibody, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).