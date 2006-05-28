Ondansetron shows promise as drug dependancy treatment

The results of a trial, conducted by researchers at the University of Virginia with funding from the US National Institute on Drug Abuse, has demonstrated that ondansetron, a serotonin antagonist, reduced cocaine's reinforcing effects in volunteers. The data, published in the most recent issue of the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, were derived from an assessment of 63 cocaine-dependant individuals who were randomized to receive one of three doses of the drug or placebo, on a twice daily basis. Patients treated with 4mg of ondansetron displayed the lowest dropout rate and were more likely to have had a drug-free week in comparison with those who received other dosages or placebo.