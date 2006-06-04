One in three American have diabetes, or precursor

More than 73 million Americans - one-third of the adult population - now have diabetes or may be on their way to getting it, according to a study published in the June issue of Diabetes Care.
A separate study, also published this month, finds that it may be necessary to lower cholesterol even further than previously believed in order to prevent heart attacks in people with type 2 diabetes. A third study reports that teenagers with type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop early symptoms of heart and kidney disease than teens who have type 1 diabetes, even when those withthis form have been diagnosed with diabetes for a longer period of time and maintain poorer glycemic control.
