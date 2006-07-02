Friday 22 November 2024

One in three Europeans believe biotech will improve quality of life

2 July 2006

52% of people polled in the latest Eurobarometer survey on biotechnology indicated a belief that this science will improve their quality of life. Eurobarometer's "Europeans and biotechnology in 2005" shows that most are in favor of medical (red) applications of biotechnology when there are clear benefits for human health; and industrial (white) applications. However, they are still mostly skeptical about agricultural (green) biotechnology, and will continue to be so unless new crops and products are seen to have consumer benefits.

Confidence has increased in the European Union's regulation of biotechnology, but there is no evidence that this has influenced the public's reported purchasing intentions, especially for genetically-modified foods. Overall, optimism about biotechnology's contribution to improving society has grown significantly since 1999. There is also support for research using stem cells, provided this is tightly regulated. This is the latest in a series of regular surveys on attitudes to biotechnology undertaken since 1991. The report can be viewed/downloaded at: www.ec.europa.eu/research/press/2006/pr1906en.cfm. It examines issues such as:

- optimism about the contribution of technology, including biotechnology, to our way of life;

