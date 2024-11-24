Sunday 24 November 2024

20Med Therapeutics

A Dutch biomedical company developing solutions for the efficient intracellular delivery of RNA and DNA based vacccines and therapeutics.

The company develops RNA-based vaccines based on proprietary bioresponsive polymer nanoparticles. 20Med's proprietary nanoparticles are designed with several smart functions that make them efficient in protecting fragile payload, transport, cellular uptake, and release of active Oligonucleotide based payloads into the cytoplasm of target cells.

In February 2023, 20Med Therapeutics partnered with CEPI to develop thermostable vaccines for influenza, tackling the barriers to wider application and distribution of mRNA-based vaccines using lipid nanoparticles as the delivery vehicle.

