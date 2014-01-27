4-Antibody AG, a private Switzerland-headquartered biopharmaceutical company, has been acquired by US biotech firm Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN), it was announced in January.

4-Antibody AG, a private Switzerland-headquartered biopharmaceutical company, has been acquired by US biotech firm Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN), it was announced in January 2014.

4-Antibody has a technology platform for the rapid discovery and optimization of fully-human antibodies against a wide array of molecular targets of interest. These targets include checkpoint molecules that regulate immune response to cancers and other diseases. The company has multiple preclinical immune checkpoint antibody programs targeting numerous checkpoint molecules, including GITR and OX40, as well as four additional undisclosed checkpoint programs. These checkpoint programs are being pursued through a strategic collaboration with the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in New York.

Agenus intends to maintain 4-Antibody’s current operations in Basel, Switzerland, and Jena, Germany, and to retain the 4-Antibody management team as part of the combined company. In addition, Shahzad Malik, general partner at Advent Venture Partners, 4-Antibody’s largest investor, will be appointed to Agenus’ board of directors on closing of the deal.