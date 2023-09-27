Sunday 24 November 2024

A synthetic biology and machine learning (ML) company that measures and engineers protein-protein interactions.

The company's AlphaSeq platform applies synthetic biology to experimentally measure millions of protein-protein interaction affinities simultaneously.

Protein binding data is incorporated into the company's AlphaBind platform to train machine learning models that predict binding from sequence. A-Alpha Bio uses both platforms to discover and optimize high-impact therapeutics for their own pipeline and in partnership with industry leaders.

A-Alpha Bio is based in Seattle and was founded in 2017 at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design and Center for Synthetic Biology.

Latest A-Alpha Bio News

BRIEF—A-Alpha Bio collaborates with Amgen
26 September 2023
