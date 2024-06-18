Aardvark Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases, inflammation, and other indications.

Aardvark’s lead compound, oral ARD-101, is a potent bitter taste receptor (TAS2R) pan-agonist that stimulates enteroendocrine cells of the digestive tract to release multiple gut-peptide hormones including GLP-1 and the satiety hormone Cholecystokinin. ARD-101 has demonstrated an ability to reduce hunger when used alone or in combination with available GLP-1 therapies.

In June 2024, Aardvark announced a $85 million oversubscribed Series C financing, which the company intends to use to complete the clinical trials required for regulatory approval of ARD-101, as well as advance other Aardvark pipeline programs.