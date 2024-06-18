Sunday 24 November 2024

One To Watch

Aardvark Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases, inflammation, and other indications.

Aardvark’s lead compound, oral ARD-101, is a potent bitter taste receptor (TAS2R) pan-agonist that stimulates enteroendocrine cells of the digestive tract to release multiple gut-peptide hormones including GLP-1 and the satiety hormone Cholecystokinin. ARD-101 has demonstrated an ability to reduce hunger when used alone or in combination with available GLP-1 therapies.

In June 2024, Aardvark announced a $85 million oversubscribed Series C financing, which the company intends to use to complete the clinical trials required for regulatory approval of ARD-101, as well as advance other Aardvark pipeline programs.

Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


