Aarvik Therapeutics combines a unique, proprietary modular platform with multiple target mechanisms to develop new molecules with an improved therapeutic index for oncology and other diseases.

Backed by Aarvik’s extensive scientific, research, drug development and business expertise from its founders, team members, SAB and board, the company is applying its vision and passion to create transformational benefit for patients with cancer and other diseases.

In December 2021, Aarvik announced a research collaboration with ArriVent Biopharma to develop and commercialize an undisclosed oncology-focused drug candidate.