Pharmaceutical company AB Science (Euronext: AB) engages in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines in the USA and Europe.

Its lead compound is masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and selected kinases, including c-Kit, PDGR, and Lyn.

The company focuses on therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory diseases and central nervous system diseases. It is also pursuing eight on-going Phase III studies in human medicine in GIST, metastatic melanoma expressing JM mutation of c-Kit, multiple myeloma, mastocytosis, severe persistent asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and progressive multiple sclerosis.

Its products are used by hospitals and specialist physicians. AB Science was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Latest AB Science News

BTK blockers to help push MS market past $30 billion by 2030
19 April 2023
Three late-stage pipeline drugs in progressive multiple sclerosis offer hope for patients
16 December 2022
AB Science soars, as Alzheimer's candidate masitinib hits goals
17 December 2020
AB Science goes back to the drawing board with masitinib in ALS
29 May 2018
