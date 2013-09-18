Pharmaceutical company AB Science engages in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines in the USA and Europe.

Pharmaceutical company AB Science (Euronext: AB) engages in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines in the USA and Europe.

Its lead compound is masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and selected kinases, including c-Kit, PDGR, and Lyn.

The company focuses on therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory diseases and central nervous system diseases. It is also pursuing eight on-going Phase III studies in human medicine in GIST, metastatic melanoma expressing JM mutation of c-Kit, multiple myeloma, mastocytosis, severe persistent asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and progressive multiple sclerosis.

Its products are used by hospitals and specialist physicians. AB Science was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.