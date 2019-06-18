Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

abcellera-logo

AbCellera

A privately held company that engages in partnerships to discover and develop next-generation therapeutic antibodies.

AbCellera’s single-cell platform integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery through a combination of technologies including proprietary immunizations, microfluidics, genomics, computation, and laboratory automation.

Ultra-deep screening of single B cells allows unprecedented access to natural immune responses, enabling rapid isolation of large and diverse panels of high-quality lead antibodies from any species, including humans.

In early 2023, AbCellera announced a new research collaboration agreement with British firm RQ Bio to identify clinical candidates for up to three infectious disease targets.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest AbCellera News

Slimmer Rallybio to concentrate on best chance of success
7 February 2024
AbCellera and Rallybio link up on antibodies for rare diseases
1 December 2022
Negative FDA update on bebtelovimab
5 November 2022
FDA backs emergency use of bebtelovimab for COVID-19
12 February 2022
More AbCellera news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze