A privately held company that engages in partnerships to discover and develop next-generation therapeutic antibodies.

AbCellera’s single-cell platform integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery through a combination of technologies including proprietary immunizations, microfluidics, genomics, computation, and laboratory automation.

Ultra-deep screening of single B cells allows unprecedented access to natural immune responses, enabling rapid isolation of large and diverse panels of high-quality lead antibodies from any species, including humans.

In early 2023, AbCellera announced a new research collaboration agreement with British firm RQ Bio to identify clinical candidates for up to three infectious disease targets.