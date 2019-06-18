AbCellera’s single-cell platform integrates end-to-end capabilities for therapeutic antibody discovery through a combination of technologies including proprietary immunizations, microfluidics, genomics, computation, and laboratory automation.
Ultra-deep screening of single B cells allows unprecedented access to natural immune responses, enabling rapid isolation of large and diverse panels of high-quality lead antibodies from any species, including humans.
In early 2023, AbCellera announced a new research collaboration agreement with British firm RQ Bio to identify clinical candidates for up to three infectious disease targets.
