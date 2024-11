Acerus is a Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of innovative, branded products in men’s health (urology) and women’s health (hormone replacement therapy, female sexual dysfunction).

The company, which changed its name from Trimel Pharmaceuticals in September 2015, has the stated ambition of becoming Canada’s premier, fully integrated pharmaceutical company.

As of late 2017, Acerus had two products on the market, namely Estrace (17-beta-estadiol), a product for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms, and Natesto, a testosterone replacement therapy.