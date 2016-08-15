Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

actinium_pharmaceuticals-company

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation with cellular level precision to treat patients with high unmet needs.

Actinium's clinical pipeline is led by targeted radiotherapies that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a bone marrow transplant (BMT), gene therapy or adoptive cell therapy, such as CAR-T, to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

The company's lead product candidate, Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab) has been studied in over four hundred patients, including a Phase III Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Actinium Pharmaceuticals News

FDA says Actinium’s BLA for Iomab-B needs added info
6 August 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 24, 2023
26 February 2023
Positive Phase III results for Actinium's Iomab-B
22 February 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 4, 2022
6 November 2022
More Actinium Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze