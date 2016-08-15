Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium's clinical pipeline is led by targeted radiotherapies that are being applied to targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient's disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a bone marrow transplant (BMT), gene therapy or adoptive cell therapy, such as CAR-T, to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.
The company's lead product candidate, Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab) has been studied in over four hundred patients, including a Phase III Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze