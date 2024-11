A patient-based biotechnology company pioneering treatments for neurodegenerative diseases including sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal degeneration.

AcuraStem’s best-in-class disease modeling platform, iNeuroRx, enables the discovery of innovative, effective, and broadly acting treatments.

In September 2023, AcuraStem entered into a license agreement with Takeda to develop and commercialize AcuraStem’s PIKFYVE targeted therapeutics including AS-202, an innovative antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of ALS.