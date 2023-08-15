ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx has developed proprietary RNA delivery platforms and technology for silencing or editing target mRNA.

The USA-based company has a growing pipeline of RNA therapeutics for treating diseases across a range of therapeutic areas including genetic, cardiovascular, complement-mediated and central nervous system.

In August 2023, ADARx announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $200 million Series C financing. The proceeds will be used to further advance ADARx clinical programs including ADX-324 and ADX-038.