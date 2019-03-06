Adhera Therapeutics

The company's mission is to provide effective treatment for hypertension.

Its commercial product Prestalia (perindopril arginine and amlodipine besylate) is approved by US Food and Drug Administration and being commercialized through the DyrctAxess platform.

Adhera is also developing and commercializing late stage, non-addictive pain therapeutics. IT-102 and IT-103 are designed to control the dangerous side-effect of edema that prohibits the drug from being prescribed at higher doses. These have the potential of replacing opioids and combatting the opioid epidemic.

The company is headquartered in the USA.