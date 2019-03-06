Sunday 24 November 2024

The company's mission is to provide effective treatment for hypertension.

Its commercial product Prestalia (perindopril arginine and amlodipine besylate) is approved by US Food and Drug Administration and being commercialized through the DyrctAxess platform.

Adhera is also developing and commercializing late stage, non-addictive pain therapeutics. IT-102 and IT-103 are designed to control the dangerous side-effect of edema that prohibits the drug from being prescribed at higher doses. These have the potential of replacing opioids and combatting the opioid epidemic.

The company is headquartered in the USA.

Latest Adhera Therapeutics News

Biodexa to acquire worldwide license to tolimidone
4 December 2023
Adhera Therapeutics and Alyvant strike deal for Prestalia
5 March 2019
