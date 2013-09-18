Biotechnology company Adocia specializes in the development of best-in-class medicines from already approved therapeutic proteins.

Biotechnology company Adocia (Euronext Paris: ADOC) specializes in the development of best-in-class medicines from already approved therapeutic proteins.

Based in France, Adocia is specialized in insulin therapy and the treatment of the diabetic foot, one of the main complications of diabetes. Worldwide, more than 366 million individuals are currently suffering from diabetes and 15% of these patients will develop a foot ulcer during their lifetime.

The markets targeted by Adocia represent more than $20 billion ($17 billion for insulin therapy and $3 billion for diabetic foot ulcer healing). Through its BioChaperone state-of-the-art technological platform, Adocia intends to enhance the effectiveness and safety of therapeutic proteins and their ease of use for patients, with the aim of making these medicines accessible to the broadest public.

Adocia successfully completed two phases I and II studies on the formulation of a fast-acting human insulin and obtained promising phase I/II results on a diabetic foot ulcer-healing product. Adocia is also developing a unique combination of fast-acting insulin and slow-acting insulin, for an optimal insulin therapy with one single product.