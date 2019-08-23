Adocia walks away empty-handed in latest Lilly IP dispute

The American Arbitration Association Tribunal has dismissed claims from France’s Adocia (Euronext: ADOC) that Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) misappropriated and misused company secrets.

The tribunal also blocked a countersuit from Lilly, stating that Adocia concealed the relevant discoveries and confidential information at the heart of the claims.

The decision should mark the final twist in a long-running legal dispute between the firms, arising from a collaborative research and license agreement in the area of diabetes.