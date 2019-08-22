Innovent inks diabetes development deal with Lilly

Announcing a second collaboration this month, Hong Kong-based Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) said yesterday that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for the development and potential commercialization of oxyntomodulin analog, OXM3, in China, adding to its cooperation with the US pharma major in oncology started in 2015.
OXM3 is a dual GLP-1 and glucagon receptor agonist that will enter China as a potential best-in-class, mid-stage clinical development diabetes compound. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
"Innovent is committed to develop and commercialize high quality biopharmaceuticals that are affordable to ordinary people. This license agreement marks an important step for Innovent as it strengthens our portfolio by adding a potential best-in-class clinical stage metabolic disease asset, and it broadens the therapeutic areas we cover to include diabetes," said Michael Yu, founder, chief executive and chairman of Innovent.
