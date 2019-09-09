Former Loxo candidate boasts positive data for new owner Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has presented positive data on its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) candidate selpercatinib, at the 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Barcelona.

Data from the LIBRETTO-001 trial will be used to support registration of the oral therapy, also known as LOXO-292, for the treatment of RET fusion-positive cancers in a later-line setting.

The results show a 68% objective response rate (ORR) for the test group. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 18.4 months.