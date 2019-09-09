Former Loxo candidate boasts positive data for new owner Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has presented positive data on its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) candidate selpercatinib, at the 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Barcelona.
Data from the LIBRETTO-001 trial will be used to support registration of the oral therapy, also known as LOXO-292, for the treatment of RET fusion-positive cancers in a later-line setting.
The results show a 68% objective response rate (ORR) for the test group. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 18.4 months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze