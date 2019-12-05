Lilly goes full Loxo in cancer research

US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) appears to have been so impressed with its newly-acquired subsidiary Loxo Oncology that it has asked it to take over the running of its oncology R&D.

The company has announced new leadership and strategic direction in oncology R&D, combining the Lilly Research Laboratories (LRL) oncology organization and Loxo, which was acquired in January of this year for around $8 billion.

Led by Loxo leaders