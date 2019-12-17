Lilly on the rise with robust 2020 guidance

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has announced upbeat 2020 financial guidance, sending shares of the Indiana, USA-based drugmaker climbing in morning trading on Tuesday.
Exceeding analysts' expectations, the company said it anticipated earnings per share (EPS) for 2020 to be in the range of $6.38 to $6.48, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
For 2019, the earnings per share (EPS) figure should now be in the range of $8.57 to $8.67, the firm said. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS should be around $5.75 to $5.85.
