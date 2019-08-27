FDA approves wider use of Lilly's Taltz

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) saw its shares close up 2.07% at $111.78 yesterday, after it revealed that the US regulator had cleared its interleukin (IL)-17A-targeting antibody Taltz (ixekizumab) for a third indication.
Specifically, the Food and Drug Administration approved Taltz injection 80mg/mL for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), also known as radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (r-axSpA).
Taltz was first approved by the FDA in March 2016 for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy and, in December 2017, the agency approved the drug for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.
