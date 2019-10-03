Decisive result for Taltz in head-to-head with Tremfya

Following positive top-line results announced in August, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has presented full data from the Phase IV IXORA-R study, at the Maui Derm NP+PA meeting.

The study represents the first head-to-head comparison between an IL-17A inhibitor and an IL-23/p19 inhibitor using the psoriasis area severity index (PASI) 100 score as the primary endpoint.

Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab) met the primary endpoint of superiority over Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Tremfya (guselkumab), with 41.3% clearance, versus 24.9%. Additionally, all major secondary endpoints up to Week 12 were achieved.