EULAR 2020: Taltz continues to show consistent efficacy in PsA

Interleukin (IL)-17A antagonist Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated consistent efficacy and long-term potential to help patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in new data to be presented virtually on June 5 at the European Congress of Rheumatology 2020 (EULAR).

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shared new results today from a subgroup analysis of the Phase IIIb/IV, 52-week SPIRIT-Head-to-Head (SPIRIT-H2H) study of Taltz versus Humira (adalimumab) in biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). SPIRIT-H2H was the first superiority study versus Humira in PsA with a primary endpoint of simultaneous achievement of ACR50 (at least 50% improvement in disease activity as defined by the American College of Rheumatology) and PASI 100 (100% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index) at Week 24.

In this prespecified analysis, efficacy outcomes through Week 52 were compared between Taltz and AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega blockbuster drug Humira in subgroups of patients on monotherapy, concomitant methotrexate (MTX), or concomitant MTX along with an additional conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (csDMARD), including sulfasalazine, cyclosporine, or leflunomide. Results at 52 weeks showed improvements were seen with Taltz across multiple endpoints, with or without the use of MTX or other csDMARDs.