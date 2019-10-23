Saturday 23 November 2024

Analyst sees competitive edge for Taltz over rivals in psoriasis

Biotechnology
23 October 2019
plaque_psoriasis_large

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently published results from its head-to-head clinical study showing that its interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor Taltz (ixekizumab) has superiority versus Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s Tremfya (guselkumab) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis patients.

Based on these results, IL-17 biologics have the potential to cast a shadow over the IL-23 biologics within the psoriasis market, according to analytics firm GlobalData.

Vikesh Devlia, pharma analyst at GlobalData, comments: “With this being the first class–versus-class, head-to-head study demonstrating full skin clearance as a primary endpoint, it could be translated for Eli Lilly as a competitive edge in a fiercely competitive psoriasis market. Furthermore, Taltz is directly competing with Novartis’ [NOVN: VX] Cosentyx [secukinumab] to be the top selling drug in the IL-17 class. However, Tremfya has been carving a space for itself in the psoriasis market and a head-to-head study in December 2018 showed that Tremfya was superior to Cosentyx and 84.5% of patients treated with Tremfya achieved a score of 90 on the PASI index compared to 70% of patients treated with Cosentyx.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lilly's Taltz bests Tremfya in psoriasis study
15 August 2019
Biotechnology
Lilly presents positive post-marketing data for Taltz
13 August 2019
Biotechnology
Lilly gains FDA nod as first IL-17A antagonist for nr-axSpA
1 June 2020
Biotechnology
EULAR 2020: Taltz continues to show consistent efficacy in PsA
3 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze