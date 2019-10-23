Analyst sees competitive edge for Taltz over rivals in psoriasis

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently published results from its head-to-head clinical study showing that its interleukin (IL)-17A inhibitor Taltz (ixekizumab) has superiority versus Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen’s Tremfya (guselkumab) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis patients.
Based on these results, IL-17 biologics have the potential to cast a shadow over the IL-23 biologics within the psoriasis market, according to analytics firm GlobalData.
Vikesh Devlia, pharma analyst at GlobalData, comments: “With this being the first class–versus-class, head-to-head study demonstrating full skin clearance as a primary endpoint, it could be translated for Eli Lilly as a competitive edge in a fiercely competitive psoriasis market. Furthermore, Taltz is directly competing with Novartis’ [NOVN: VX] Cosentyx [secukinumab] to be the top selling drug in the IL-17 class. However, Tremfya has been carving a space for itself in the psoriasis market and a head-to-head study in December 2018 showed that Tremfya was superior to Cosentyx and 84.5% of patients treated with Tremfya achieved a score of 90 on the PASI index compared to 70% of patients treated with Cosentyx.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze