Lilly presents positive post-marketing data for Taltz

Positive results for Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) interleukin (IL)-17 blocker Taltz (ixekizumab) in the Phase IV IXORA-R study will help support its use for people living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
The trial, which compared Taltz with Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Tremfya (guselkumab), represents the first completed head-to-head trial between an IL-17A inhibitor and an IL-23/p19 inhibitor.
Lilly says that the study met its primary endpoint after 12 weeks, beating Tremfya on skin clearance, as measured by a commonly-used scale. All major secondary endpoints up to week 12 were also met.
