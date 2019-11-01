BRIEF—Novartis misses endpoint but calls Cosentyx comparison to Humira 'encouraging'

Perspective is key in analyzing the results of a comparison between Novartis’ Cosentyx (secukinumab) and AbbVie’s mega-blockbuster Humira (adalimumab) in psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

Independent reports have largely picked up on Cosentyx’ failure to meet statistical significance by the ACR 20 measure, the primary endpoint of the EXCEED trial, but the Swiss pharma company has stressed that its product showed numerically higher results versus Humira.

The statistically-significant advantages of Cosentyx in PsA-specific endpoints were observed in a pre-specified sensitivity analysis, and Novartis has said that the results are “encouraging” and “confirm our vision of Cosentyx becoming standard of care in psoriatic arthritis”.