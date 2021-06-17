Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Reimbursement nod for Taltz in the UK

Biotechnology
17 June 2021

The UK’s reimbursement agency has provided a positive final decision for Eli Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab) in active ankylosing spondylitis and active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Both recommendations are for use in the later-line setting, and will open up a path for the product to be used broadly in England and Wales in these indications.

The product was approved in June 2020, based on findings from the Phase III COAST V, COAST W, and COAST X trials.

Lilly UK senior medical director Jyun Yan Yang said: “Many patients living with axSpA suffer from chronic back pain and associated functional disability, which has a detrimental impact on their quality of life. We’re very pleased that NICE is recommending ixekizumab as a new treatment option.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive efficacy data boosts bid to broaden Taltz label
16 June 2017
Biotechnology
EULAR 2019: Lilly's Taltz bests Humira in PsA
13 June 2019
Biotechnology
Investors shun Lilly despite positive Taltz results and deal with Avidity
23 April 2019
Biotechnology
Cosentyx holding its own against Stelara, rheumatologists say
17 May 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze