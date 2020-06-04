EULAR 2020: Novartis underscores importance of Cosentyx

Pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced full positive results from the Phase III PREVENT trial of Cosentyx (secukinumab) in axial spondyloarthritis.

Data from the study show significant and sustained improvements in signs and symptoms of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) at 52 weeks.

Cosentyx represents a significant and increasingly important product for the Swiss company. The firm gained European approval in nr-axSpA in April 2020, a fourth indication for the novel biologic, and submissions are under review in the USA and in Japan.