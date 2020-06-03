EULAR 2020: New data reinforce benefits of Orencia for early RA patients

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced results from the open-label switch period of Early AMPLE, a Phase IV exploratory biomarker study assessing the differences by which Orencia (abatacept) and another treatment, adalimumab, interfere with disease progression in moderate-to-severe early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients who tested positive (seropositive) for certain autoantibodies.
Findings of the open-label switch period showed that early seropositive RA patients treated with Orencia demonstrated substantial clinical improvements at week 48, sustaining the level of responses achieved at week 24 compared to adalimumab. In seropositive patients switching from adalimumab to Orencia, the efficacy responses generally increased over the open-label period to week 48. These results are featured in a poster presentation at the European E-Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2020.
Orencia is already an important growth product for B-MS, generating first-quarter sales of $714 million, up 12% on the like year-earlier period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze