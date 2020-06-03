EULAR 2020: New data reinforce benefits of Orencia for early RA patients

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced results from the open-label switch period of Early AMPLE, a Phase IV exploratory biomarker study assessing the differences by which Orencia (abatacept) and another treatment, adalimumab, interfere with disease progression in moderate-to-severe early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients who tested positive (seropositive) for certain autoantibodies.

Findings of the open-label switch period showed that early seropositive RA patients treated with Orencia demonstrated substantial clinical improvements at week 48, sustaining the level of responses achieved at week 24 compared to adalimumab. In seropositive patients switching from adalimumab to Orencia, the efficacy responses generally increased over the open-label period to week 48. These results are featured in a poster presentation at the European E-Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2020.

Orencia is already an important growth product for B-MS, generating first-quarter sales of $714 million, up 12% on the like year-earlier period.