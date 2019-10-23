Janssen seeks to expand Tremfya's EU label

A Type II variation application has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval for Tremfya (guselkumab) to treat adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).
If approved, it will be the second approved indication for Tremfya in the European Union (EU), and also the first selective IL-23 p19 subunit inhibitor for people in the EU with active PsA.
Alyssa Johnsen, vice president, rheumatology disease area leader, at Janssen Research & Development, which is part of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) group, commented: “This submission to the EMA is an important milestone for people with PsA, who currently have limited treatment options that improve the signs and symptoms of the condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze