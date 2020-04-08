New Phase III data for Janssen's Tremfya in psoriatic arthritis

The highly-respected, peer-reviewed journal The Lancet has published comprehensive data from the Phase III trials, DISCOVER-1 and -2, evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

These are the first publications from a Phase III program reporting efficacy and safety results in active PsA with guselkumab’s mechanism of action, says the drug’s developer Janssen, the prescription medicines unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which posted 2019 sales of Tremfya that just topped the $1 billion mark.

The data show that, at week 24, the primary endpoints of 20% reduction in disease symptoms (ACR20) achieved statistical-significance in both studies. Results of secondary endpoints, including skin clearance, soft tissue inflammation, composite measures of disease activity and patient-reported quality of life, were also reported.