Saturday 23 November 2024

Janssen presents positive new long-term plaque psoriasis data for Tremfya

Biotechnology
15 June 2020
janssen_image_only_use_for_janssen_article_large

Janssen has announced new long-term plaque psoriasis data for Tremfya (guselkumab), a first-in-class treatment showing consistent, high levels of skin clearance at week 100 and week 204 (four years) in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. These data were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) conference.

In the open-label extension of VOYAGE 2, at four years, 80% of patients who were treated with guselkumab 100mg every eight weeks (q8w), achieved at least 90% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) score. At four years, the proportion of patients who achieved an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or minimal disease (1) was 82%, and 51% of patients achieved PASI 100, or complete clearance of their psoriasis plaques, noted Janssen, the prescription meds unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which posted 2019 sales of Tremfya that just topped the $1 billion mark.

VOYAGE 2 endpoints also included patient-reported outcome measures, including the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and the Psoriasis Symptoms and Signs Diary (PSSD), the results of which can be found in the release. New analyses of the VOYAGE 1 Phase III head-to-head data show a higher proportion of patients treated with guselkumab reported symptom-free and sign-free status through 48 weeks versus adalimumab.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Janssen adds to body of guselkumab evidence ahead of EC decision
18 September 2017
Biotechnology
AbbVie and Janssen present progress in dermatology at AAD
19 February 2018
Biotechnology
Early US dermatologist's views of Tremfya leave ground to be covered
10 August 2017
Biotechnology
Tremfya wins US approval in PsA
14 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze