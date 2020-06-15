Janssen presents positive new long-term plaque psoriasis data for Tremfya

Janssen has announced new long-term plaque psoriasis data for Tremfya (guselkumab), a first-in-class treatment showing consistent, high levels of skin clearance at week 100 and week 204 (four years) in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. These data were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) conference.
In the open-label extension of VOYAGE 2, at four years, 80% of patients who were treated with guselkumab 100mg every eight weeks (q8w), achieved at least 90% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) score. At four years, the proportion of patients who achieved an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or minimal disease (1) was 82%, and 51% of patients achieved PASI 100, or complete clearance of their psoriasis plaques, noted Janssen, the prescription meds unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which posted 2019 sales of Tremfya that just topped the $1 billion mark.
VOYAGE 2 endpoints also included patient-reported outcome measures, including the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and the Psoriasis Symptoms and Signs Diary (PSSD), the results of which can be found in the release. New analyses of the VOYAGE 1 Phase III head-to-head data show a higher proportion of patients treated with guselkumab reported symptom-free and sign-free status through 48 weeks versus adalimumab.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze