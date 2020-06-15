Janssen presents positive new long-term plaque psoriasis data for Tremfya

Janssen has announced new long-term plaque psoriasis data for Tremfya (guselkumab), a first-in-class treatment showing consistent, high levels of skin clearance at week 100 and week 204 (four years) in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. These data were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) conference.

In the open-label extension of VOYAGE 2, at four years, 80% of patients who were treated with guselkumab 100mg every eight weeks (q8w), achieved at least 90% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) score. At four years, the proportion of patients who achieved an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or minimal disease (1) was 82%, and 51% of patients achieved PASI 100, or complete clearance of their psoriasis plaques, noted Janssen, the prescription meds unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which posted 2019 sales of Tremfya that just topped the $1 billion mark.

VOYAGE 2 endpoints also included patient-reported outcome measures, including the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and the Psoriasis Symptoms and Signs Diary (PSSD), the results of which can be found in the release. New analyses of the VOYAGE 1 Phase III head-to-head data show a higher proportion of patients treated with guselkumab reported symptom-free and sign-free status through 48 weeks versus adalimumab.