Lilly's new diabetes treatment now available in USA

14 August 2019
US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) said that, as of yesterday, its latest diabetes treatment Baqsimi (glucagon) nasal powder became available by prescription in many US pharmacies.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Baqsimi nasal powder, the first glucagon therapy approved for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia that can be administered without an injection, last month. Injectable glucagon has been approved for use in the USA for several decades.

The US list price for a Baqsimi one-pack is $280.80 and for a two-pack is $561.60.

