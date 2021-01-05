Sunday 24 November 2024

A privately-financed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to rescue vascular integrity in order to save the lives of critically ill patients with limited treatment options.

The German company’s lead product candidate is adrecizumab, a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the vasoprotective peptide adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity to treat life-threatening conditions associated with increased vascular leakage, congestion and shock.

In January 2021, the company named former Boehringer Ingelheim executive Wolfgang Baiker its chief executive.

Adrenomed appoints former BI exec as CEO
4 January 2021
