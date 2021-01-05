The German company’s lead product candidate is adrecizumab, a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the vasoprotective peptide adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity to treat life-threatening conditions associated with increased vascular leakage, congestion and shock.
In January 2021, the company named former Boehringer Ingelheim executive Wolfgang Baiker its chief executive.
