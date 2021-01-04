Adrenomed appoints former BI exec as CEO

German privately-held vascular integrity company Adrenomed today revealed that Wolfgang Baiker has been appointed as chief executive (CEO) effective January 1, 2021.
Dr Baiker provides over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and until his recent retirement served as president and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA. Previously, he held various roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, including head of global development, head of global manufacturing and global quality, as well as head of the Biopharmaceutical Business Unit. Currently, Dr Baiker is a venture partner with Wellington Partners, chairs the board of trustees of the Max Planck Institute of Polymer Research and sits on multiple boards of biopharmaceutical start-up companies.
Dr Bernd Wegener, chairman of Adrenomed’s supervisory board, said: “It is a true pleasure to welcome Dr Wolfgang Baiker as CEO of Adrenomed. From his extraordinary career and exacting decision-making roles, Dr Baiker brings a wealth of experience along the pharmaceutical value chain. He is highly respected in both the European markets and the US, where he has built a rare track record of success and where he has a very thorough senior level network.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze