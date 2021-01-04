Sunday 24 November 2024

Adrenomed appoints former BI exec as CEO

Biotechnology
4 January 2021
German privately-held vascular integrity company Adrenomed today revealed that Wolfgang Baiker has been appointed as chief executive (CEO) effective January 1, 2021.

Dr Baiker provides over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and until his recent retirement served as president and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA. Previously, he held various roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, including head of global development, head of global manufacturing and global quality, as well as head of the Biopharmaceutical Business Unit. Currently, Dr Baiker is a venture partner with Wellington Partners, chairs the board of trustees of the Max Planck Institute of Polymer Research and sits on multiple boards of biopharmaceutical start-up companies.

Dr Bernd Wegener, chairman of Adrenomed’s supervisory board, said: “It is a true pleasure to welcome Dr Wolfgang Baiker as CEO of Adrenomed. From his extraordinary career and exacting decision-making roles, Dr Baiker brings a wealth of experience along the pharmaceutical value chain. He is highly respected in both the European markets and the US, where he has built a rare track record of success and where he has a very thorough senior level network.”

