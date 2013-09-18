Sunday 24 November 2024

Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) is an innovative radiopharmaceutical company that develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM) products, that are mainly used for diagnosis in clinical oncology, cardiology and neurology.

The company is a European leader in the production and commercialization of molecular nuclear diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for two nuclear imaging techniques, which provide metabolic and functional information, positron emission tomography and single photon emission computed tomography.

AAA's leading investigational therapeutic candidate, lutetium Lu 177 dotatate (Lutathera), is a novel MNM compound that AAA is currently developing for the treatment of neuro-endocrine tumors.

Latest Advanced Accelerator Applications News

Radioligand therapy given regulatory boost in the UK
29 September 2021
AAA 'keeps breaking new ground to deliver radioligand therapies'
18 August 2020
New data on Lutathera presented at ESMO show significant PFS
19 October 2018
FDA approves new treatment for certain digestive tract cancers, such as that which killed Apple founder
27 January 2018
