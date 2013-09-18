Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) is an innovative radiopharmaceutical company that develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM) products, that are mainly used for diagnosis in clinical oncology, cardiology and neurology.

The company is a European leader in the production and commercialization of molecular nuclear diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for two nuclear imaging techniques, which provide metabolic and functional information, positron emission tomography and single photon emission computed tomography.

AAA's leading investigational therapeutic candidate, lutetium Lu 177 dotatate (Lutathera), is a novel MNM compound that AAA is currently developing for the treatment of neuro-endocrine tumors.