Advanced Accelerator Applications

The company is a European leader in the production and commercialization of molecular nuclear diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals for two nuclear imaging techniques, which provide metabolic and functional information, positron emission tomography and single photon emission computed tomography.
AAA's leading investigational therapeutic candidate, lutetium Lu 177 dotatate (Lutathera), is a novel MNM compound that AAA is currently developing for the treatment of neuro-endocrine tumors.
