In a deal worth up to $358 million to the firm, Advaxis granted Sellas Life Sciences a license to develop a novel agent using its technology in 2017.

The company, which is investigating its candidate ADXS-PSA in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab), said early data on the first few patients suggested that the combination could lead to the emergence of a larger number of expanded and new T-cell clones, especially over the first few treatments, thereby increasing the frequency of expanded T cells that can persist.