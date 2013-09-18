Sunday 24 November 2024

USA-based biotech Advaxis is developing cancer immunotherapies based on its proprietary Lm Technology, which uses bio-engineered listeria bacteria.

In a deal worth up to $358 million to the firm, Advaxis granted Sellas Life Sciences a license to develop a novel agent using its technology in 2017.

The company, which is investigating its candidate ADXS-PSA in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab), said early data on the first few patients suggested that the combination could lead to the emergence of a larger number of expanded and new T-cell clones, especially over the first few treatments, thereby increasing the frequency of expanded T cells that can persist.

Latest Advaxis News

Another setback for Advaxis after Amgen walks away from major project
17 December 2018
Look back at pharma news in week to July 20
22 July 2018
Advaxis soars as FDA lifts clinical hold on trial
16 July 2018
Advaxis shares suffer on EMA setback
11 July 2018
