Germany-based Affimed NV is a therapeutic antibody company developing unique therapeutics as novel treatments for life-threatening diseases with high unmet medical needs.

The company is focussed on developing cancer immunotherapies.

The company has generated a pipeline of drug candidates based on its proprietary TandAb antibody platform. TandAb molecules are human antibodies with excellent binding properties and product stability. These antibody formats promise increased therapeutic potential and superior safety profiles compared to monoclonal antibodies.

Furthermore, when compared to antibody fragments and scaffolds, TandAbs show better targeting properties due their bivalent binding have a much longer half-life. Affimed's lead product candidate AFM13 for the treatment of Hodgkin's disease is in Phase I clinical development. Its second product candidate AFM11 is in formal preclinical development for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Further novel product candidates are in development to treat solid tumors and autoimmune diseases.

Affimed's proprietary and highly productive TandAb technology enables the company to generate unique tetravalent, bispecific, fully human antibody formats that promise increased therapeutic potential and superior profiles compared to monoclonal antibodies.

Affimed was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) by Melvyn Little in Heidelberg.

The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics BV and changed its name to Affimed NV in October 2014. Affimed NV was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

CEO: Adi Hoess

CFO: Florian Fischer