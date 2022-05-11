T-cell lymphoma market predicted to be worth $1.8 billion by 2030

The market for T-cell lymphomas (TCLs) – a rare type of the blood cancer group of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas – is expected to see strong growth at a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade in the world’s eight major markets (8MM).

This is the view of data and insights provider GlobalData, which anticipates that the numerous drugs currently in late-stage clinical trials will reach the market and drive the forecast growth.

"Among the most important unmet needs are better systemic treatment for cutaneous TCL"However, GlobalData notes that this growth would have been a lot higher if there was a more industrial focus on the relatively neglected cutaneous TCL subtype.