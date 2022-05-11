Sunday 24 November 2024

T-cell lymphoma market predicted to be worth $1.8 billion by 2030

Biotechnology
11 May 2022
t-cell_lymphoma_large

The market for T-cell lymphomas (TCLs) – a rare type of the blood cancer group of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas – is expected to see strong growth at a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade in the world’s eight major markets (8MM).

This is the view of data and insights provider GlobalData, which anticipates that the numerous drugs currently in late-stage clinical trials will reach the market and drive the forecast growth.

"Among the most important unmet needs are better systemic treatment for cutaneous TCL"However, GlobalData notes that this growth would have been a lot higher if there was a more industrial focus on the relatively neglected cutaneous TCL subtype.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—First highly selective PI3Kδ inhibitor approved in China
9 November 2022
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 17 2022
19 June 2022
Biotechnology
FDA issues safety warning on Secura Bio's Copiktra
1 July 2022
Biotechnology
Positive overall survival in Phase III trial of Adcetris in DLBCL
12 March 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze