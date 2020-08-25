An integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies.

Farydak (panobinostat) capsules, Secura Bio's histone deacetylase inhibitor, in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior regimens, including bortezomib and an immunomodulatory agent.

In August 2020, the US company agreed to purchase the global rights to Copiktra (duvelisib) from Verastem, for all oncology indications.

Secura Bio and Verastem are also in discussions related to the transfer of Verastem’s field sales and medical professionals.