A clinical-stage biotech company focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative, anti-infectives drugs to patients with severe infections.

The company has developed a commercial drug as well as broad pipeline of clinical-stage and pre-clinical anti-viral and anti-bacterial product candidates.

Its lead product Prevymis (letermovir), a first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor, was licensed to Merck & Co and is commercialized in the European Union, USA, Japan, China and other parts of the world for the prevention of human CMV infections in immunocompromised patients who received allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

AiCuris' wholly owned product candidate, Pritelivir, targeting resistant herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections in immunocompromised patients, is in Phase III clinical development.

Therapeutic candidates for the treatment of other viruses such as BK virus and adenovirus are in earlier stages of development, as are antibacterial product candidates for antimicrobial resistance, sepsis and topical applications.

AiCuris is supported by a strong shareholder base, including lead investor SANTO Holding.