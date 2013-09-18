Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

aicuris-company

AiCuris

A clinical-stage biotech company focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative, anti-infectives drugs to patients with severe infections.

The company has developed a commercial drug as well as broad pipeline of clinical-stage and pre-clinical anti-viral and anti-bacterial product candidates.

Its lead product Prevymis (letermovir), a first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor, was licensed to Merck & Co and is commercialized in the European Union, USA, Japan, China and other parts of the world for the prevention of human CMV infections in immunocompromised patients who received allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

AiCuris' wholly owned product candidate, Pritelivir, targeting resistant herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections in immunocompromised patients, is in Phase III clinical development.

Therapeutic candidates for the treatment of other viruses such as BK virus and adenovirus are in earlier stages of development, as are antibacterial product candidates for antimicrobial resistance, sepsis and topical applications.

AiCuris is supported by a strong shareholder base, including lead investor SANTO Holding.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest AiCuris News

Cynthia Wat joins AiCuris as Holger Zimmermann moves on
30 July 2024
AiCuris announces strategic shift in focus
6 July 2023
AiCuris names Larry Edwards as CEO and president of new US subsidiary
4 April 2023
AiCuris punts 100 million euros on BK virus program
9 February 2022
More AiCuris news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze