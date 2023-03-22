Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

aitia_company

Aitia

The USA-based company is a leader in the application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover next generation breakthrough drugs.

By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden biological mechanisms of disease to create Digital Twins of disease in oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, and immunology.

Gemini Digital Twins are being used to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Huntington’s disease, with several more in development.

Aitia’s partners include seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally.

Latest Aitia News

Servier and Aitia expand research to fourth area
31 October 2024
UCB and Aitia target Huntington's disease
15 March 2023
