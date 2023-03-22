By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden biological mechanisms of disease to create Digital Twins of disease in oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, and immunology.
Gemini Digital Twins are being used to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Huntington’s disease, with several more in development.
Aitia’s partners include seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally.
