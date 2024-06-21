Sunday 24 November 2024

Ajax Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing next generation JAK inhibitors for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

Ajax announced the closing of an oversubscribed $95 million Series C financing in May 2024, with proceeds being used to support the clinical development of Ajax’s first-in-class Type II JAK2 inhibitor, AJ1‑11095, for the treatment of myelofibrosis, as well as advancing the company’s pipeline of treatments for MPNs.

The company has a unique partnership with Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR), the industry leader in molecular simulation software for drug discovery, to develop a pipeline of selectively targeted small molecules.

Ajax Therapeutics de-stealths with $95 million Series C financing
13 May 2024
