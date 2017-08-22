Sunday 24 November 2024

Akari is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases caused by the dysregulation of complement C5 and/or leukotriene B4 (LTB4).

It is developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically the complement system, the eicosanoid system and the bioamine system.

Molecules are derived from ticks, where 300 million years of evolution has generated molecules which are well tolerated and target the human inflammatory system with exceptionally tight binding.

Akari’s lead drug, Coversin is a second-generation complement inhibitor that acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9 (also known as the membrane attack complex or MAC).

C5 inhibition is growing in importance in a range of rare autoimmune diseases related to dysregulation of the complement component of the immune system, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and Guillain Barré syndrome (GBS).

Latest Akari Therapeutics News

Positive market reaction to Ph III results for nomacopan in PNH
10 January 2020
Akari Therapeutics names David Horn Solomon as CEO
21 August 2017
Akari CEO quits amid false data and report scandal
31 May 2017
Celsus Therapeutics and Volution Immuno close merger transaction
19 September 2015
