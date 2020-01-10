Positive market reaction to Ph III results for nomacopan in PNH

New York-listed biopharma company Akari Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKTX) today announced positive interim data from its Phase III PNH CAPSTONE study in complement inhibitor naïve, transfusion-dependent paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients. All patients treated with nomacopan, formerly known as Coversin, achieved the primary endpoint of transfusion independence.
The news saw shares of Akari (which was founded in the UK) leap nearly 22% to $2.11 in early trading, but the stock drifted back to $1.94 (+12.14%) by late morning.
Dr Austin Kulasekararaj of King’s College Hospital, London University, UK, the lead investigator on the long-term CONSERVE safety and efficacy study of nomacopan in patients with PNH, commented: “The study was originally designed to achieve approximately 50% transfusion independence in line with the original eculizumab Phase III PNH pivotal trials, so this initial data is very promising and in combination with the excellent results of the long-term study demonstrate the effectiveness of nomacopan as a complement inhibitor in PNH. In addition, to date nomacopan appears to be well tolerated.”
