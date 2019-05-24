Sunday 24 November 2024

A privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing highly-potent, targeted immuno-oncology therapeutics.

The company's proprietary Aklusion platform technology allows biologics to be specifically activated in the tumor microenvironment, and with precisely tailored properties, expanding the universe of immune-activating proteins that can be safely delivered.

Akrevia is applying its technology to build a broad pipeline of engineered cytokines, antibodies and other immune modulators as potential new options for patients living with cancer.

The company is located in Cambridge, USA, and funded by blue chip investors F-Prime Capital Partners and Atlas Venture.

Akrevia Therapeutics adds to leadership team with new COO
13 June 2019
René Russo named CEO of new I-O company
23 May 2019
