Akrevia Therapeutics

The company's proprietary Aklusion platform technology allows biologics to be specifically activated in the tumor microenvironment, and with precisely tailored properties, expanding the universe of immune-activating proteins that can be safely delivered.

Akrevia is applying its technology to build a broad pipeline of engineered cytokines, antibodies and other immune modulators as potential new options for patients living with cancer.

The company is located in Cambridge, USA, and funded by blue chip investors F-Prime Capital Partners and Atlas Venture.