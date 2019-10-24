Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

alaxia_company

Alaxia

This private French biotech is an affiliate of the Stragen Healthcare Group developing therapeutic solutions for respiratory diseases based on its proprietary peroxidase platform..

The most advanced drug candidate, ALX-009, is an antimicrobial innovative compound aiming at treating cystic fibrosis, including the most resistant bacterial strains.

In October 2019, Alaxia joined the inhaled Antibiotics in Bronchiectasis and Cystic Fibrosis consortium as a partner, in order to advance the development of ALX-009, which can be used as a standalone therapy or as an adjunctive to antibiotics.

ALX-009 is in the final stages of Phase I in cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis trials. Patient enrolment in Phase IIa trials is planned to start in 2020.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Alaxia News

Alaxia joins consortium to speed ALX-009 development
23 October 2019
More Alaxia news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze