The most advanced drug candidate, ALX-009, is an antimicrobial innovative compound aiming at treating cystic fibrosis, including the most resistant bacterial strains.
In October 2019, Alaxia joined the inhaled Antibiotics in Bronchiectasis and Cystic Fibrosis consortium as a partner, in order to advance the development of ALX-009, which can be used as a standalone therapy or as an adjunctive to antibiotics.
ALX-009 is in the final stages of Phase I in cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis trials. Patient enrolment in Phase IIa trials is planned to start in 2020.
