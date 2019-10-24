This private French biotech is an affiliate of the Stragen Healthcare Group developing therapeutic solutions for respiratory diseases based on its proprietary peroxidase platform..

The most advanced drug candidate, ALX-009, is an antimicrobial innovative compound aiming at treating cystic fibrosis, including the most resistant bacterial strains.

In October 2019, Alaxia joined the inhaled Antibiotics in Bronchiectasis and Cystic Fibrosis consortium as a partner, in order to advance the development of ALX-009, which can be used as a standalone therapy or as an adjunctive to antibiotics.

ALX-009 is in the final stages of Phase I in cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis trials. Patient enrolment in Phase IIa trials is planned to start in 2020.